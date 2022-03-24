US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to qualify

The U.S. closes on March 30 at Costa Rica, where the Americans have never won in qualifying. The top three nations qualify, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff, likely against New Zealand.

Panama has 17 points after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Honduras

After FIFA ordered Mexico to play a pair of home qualifiers without fans as punishment for homophobic chants during October qualifiers against Honduras and Canada, the Mexican Football Federation limited the crowd to about 30,000 to 40,000 in the 87,000-seat stadium and mandated spectators present a QR Code and identification for entry.

For much of the first half, two sections of American Outlaws in the upper deck were louder than Mexico’s supporters.

Yedlin received his second yellow for an unecessary slide tackle in midfield in the 26th minute, leaving the U.S. short at right back for Sunday. Sergiño Dest is out with a hamstring injury and Reggie Cannon tested positive for COVID-19.

Weah got his yellow card in the 39th,