AP says Ciscomani defeats Engel in Tucson's Congressional District 6

2022 Elections: U.S. Congress, CD6

Juan Ciscomani (R) and Kirsten Engel (D)

Tucson’s Congressional District 6 Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani will defeat Democrat Kirsten Engel, The Associated Press projected Monday night.  

The seat is held by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, who did not run for reelection, in what used to be Congressional District 2 before the recent redistricting.

The newly drawn CD6 stretches from midtown Tucson through Graham and Greenlee counties and most of Cochise County and up into Casa Grande. It is considered to be a highly competitive district nationally that could be won by either party.

Ciscomani is a senior advisor to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on regional and international affairs. He previously served as a senior program development specialist at the University of Arizona and was vice president of outreach for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

One of Ciscomani’s top issues is border security, which includes agents and officers, technology and finishing the wall, according to his campaign website.

Ciscomani has said Congress also needs to deal with inflation, the rising cost of living, and the high cost of gas and grocery prices. Other top issues include election integrity, Second Amendment rights, supporting first responders and veterans, energy independence, being anti-abortion and First Amendment rights.

Engel, an environmental attorney, has said she wanted to work in Congress on the economy, job creation, bringing down inflation, water issues, climate change, reproductive rights, access to quality affordable health care, investing in both physical and social infrastructure development, and strengthening Social Security and Medicare.

Engel has represented Tucson for years in the Legislature. She most recently represented Legislative District 10 in the Arizona Senate.  

