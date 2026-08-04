"He just wasn't as involved anymore, wasn't as interested, wasn't attending as much," Moseley said.

They lost touch over the past year. Moseley said he was "heartbroken" to hear about the shooting, which he described as "wrong" and "evil." He said he wasn't sure what may have transpired in Williams' life leading up to the shooting.

"All I know is what he was to me, back in the day," Moseley said.

Police said Williams opened fire at a newly opened In-N-Out in Twin Falls, killing three people and injuring several others. Two armed bystanders confronted Williams, who then turned a gun on himself, according to police. Two people had been treated and discharged, three were in stable condition and two were in critical condition, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

Kara Fort, a longtime Twin Falls resident, told The Republic she was waiting in line with her daughters, 11 and 15, at a soda shop a couple hundred yards away from the In-N-Out a few minutes before the shooting unfolded.

Fort, who was born and raised in Arizona and worked for The Republic in the early 2000s, said they didn’t initially see any emergency vehicles or hear any shots. But they later had to lock down in a nearby mall.

In the chaos, there were reports that there might be multiple shooters, including one in the mall. It was like “being in a bad movie,” Fort said.

“I’m gathering my kids, we’re saying a prayer and just waiting to see it all unfold,” Fort said.