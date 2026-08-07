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I played my first round of golf at the new Del Lago Golf Club in 2001; it was the first golf course in Tucson's far east side, in Vail. It was a challenging venue, with water on three holes, and all sorts of elevated shots in a beautiful valley near Interstate 10.

Unfortunately, Del Lago will close Sunday, Aug. 9. Absentee ownership, financial issues and water problems all became hurdles the Midwest ownership group chose not to battle any longer. In its 25 years of existence, Del Lago grew from an isolated location, with virtually no homes in the area, to a wonderful community with hundreds of homes that lined every fairway.