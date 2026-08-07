Prefer us on Google Learn More

With enough legal heft now behind him, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey officially became an Arizona Wildcat on Thursday evening.

Arizona posted a photo of Godfrey and the word "SIGNED," while saying the addition of its expected starting power forward was "officially official." Godfrey is joining practices with the Wildcats this weekend and might play during their three-game tour of Lithuania this month.

Godfrey already appeared to be able to jump into a Wildcat uniform on Wednesday, after a Georgia injunction ordered that Godfrey and 15 other plaintiffs be allowed to play college sports in 2026-27.

Godfrey and the other Georgia plaintiffs were class of 2022 high school graduates who have played four seasons in college but were excluded from the the NCAA's new five-in-five rule, which otherwise allows athletes to play five years from their high school graduations.

Godfrey also had legal backing from a Colorado class-action ruling last week that all class of 2022 high school graduates can play in 2026-27, though the NCAA has been appealing that ruling.

Sam Ehrlich, a Boise State associate professor who broke the news of the Colorado ruling last week, said Godfrey was eligible immediately after the Colorado ruling but that some athletes have been seeking broader relief or want to make sure they will be eligible even if the Colorado injunction was overturned.