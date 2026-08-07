With enough legal heft now behind him, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey officially became an Arizona Wildcat on Thursday evening.
Arizona posted a photo of Godfrey and the word "SIGNED," while saying the addition of its expected starting power forward was "officially official." Godfrey is joining practices with the Wildcats this weekend and might play during their three-game tour of Lithuania this month.
Godfrey already appeared to be able to jump into a Wildcat uniform on Wednesday, after a Georgia injunction ordered that Godfrey and 15 other plaintiffs be allowed to play college sports in 2026-27.
Godfrey and the other Georgia plaintiffs were class of 2022 high school graduates who have played four seasons in college but were excluded from the the NCAA's new five-in-five rule, which otherwise allows athletes to play five years from their high school graduations.
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Godfrey also had legal backing from a Colorado class-action ruling last week that all class of 2022 high school graduates can play in 2026-27, though the NCAA has been appealing that ruling.
Sam Ehrlich, a Boise State associate professor who broke the news of the Colorado ruling last week, said Godfrey was eligible immediately after the Colorado ruling but that some athletes have been seeking broader relief or want to make sure they will be eligible even if the Colorado injunction was overturned.
Florida attorney Darren Heitner, who filed the Georgia lawsuit along with fellow attorney Ryan Downton, told the Star he believed the Georgia ruling was enough for Arizona to declare Godfrey eligible. It is not clear what the NCAA's view is; a message from the Star seeking comment on Tuesday was not returned as of Thursday evening.
A 6-7 forward from Georgia who is known for physicality and efficiency around the basket, Godfrey is expected to replace NBA Draft pick Koa Peat at power forward this coming season. He spent the past two seasons as a high-major starter, for Georgia in 2024-25 and upon his return to Clemson last season, when he averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Godfrey also has experience playing against his new team. As a sophomore reserve in 2023-24, he scored seven points in Clemson's Sweet 16 win over Arizona in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe