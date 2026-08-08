“We’ve gone smaller,” McReynolds said.

Eliminating hallways with open floor plans has been one tweak to get more living space in a home.

KB Home has consistently been in the top five homebuilders for new permits and sales in the Tucson market.

Its subdivision Saguaro Haven, on West Valencia Road and South Camino De La Tierra, was recognized by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association as “a great example of an extremely well planned, designed and built community for families and first-time buyers,” said David Godlewski, president of SAHBA.

“As a community, if we value providing attainable housing, we should be looking at ways to incentivize not only starter homes but improving zoning and removing barriers to all types of housing,” he said. “When we make it easier to build, we will increase inventory and affordability.

“Not only do we need more starter homes, but we need more homes period.”

The limited number of starter homes is not unique in the Tucson market. Nationwide, the size of new homes has grown steadily and more than half of all new homes built have included four or more bedrooms in recent years.

Zoning laws, such as minimum lot sizes and off-street parking requirements have contributed to builders opting for a larger home footprint.

Buyers have also contributed to the change in product.

In decades past, younger buyers — those in their 20s — wanted to start out in a smaller house with plans to upgrade.