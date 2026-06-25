Said Arizona manager Torey Lovullo: “I’m not here to really speak about what happened. I don’t know what happened. But he paid his penalty. He served it and he’s here and he wants to show the world he can still play this game at a very high level.”

Kepler said being out of the game for the past six months has made him even happier to be back in it. He was a free agent at the time the suspension came down in January. He was able to serve his 80 games as a free agent, his schedule mirroring that of his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, who played their 80th game on Wednesday, June 24.

“To pop out of the baseball bubble, which I’ve been out of for the longest offseason now in the last 15, 16 years of my career, was very eye-opening,” he said. “But also at the same time, I understood how much I missed the game and how quickly it can be taken away from you. I’m coming back with a deeper appreciation, I’d say, than before.”

He said the D-backs were among the first teams to dispatch a scout to see him work out in Florida, which he said happened sometime around the beginning of May.

“Kind of like all the other scouts, they were very positive,” he said. “But you really don’t know what to make of it until the next call comes through. They were pretty hasty with the next call. I just really wanted to be back in the league, and I looked at the group of guys, the team, obviously, I wanted to be with a winning-caliber team. That was enough for me to sign here.”