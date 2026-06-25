ST. LOUIS — The Diamondbacks’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday night was postponed due to weather.
There was heavy rain in the forecast in the area throughout the evening, batting practice for both teams was canceled earlier in the afternoon, and the tarp was on the field for several hours.
The D-backs and Cardinals are scheduled to make up Thursday night's game on July 23.
Arizona traveled to Tampa on late Thursday evening for a three-game series against the Rays that was set to start Friday after the Star's deadline.
Kepler explains PED suspension
Max Kepler knows that what he has to say about his suspension is typical, but he says he doesn’t care what people think. What he cares about, he says, is that he is getting another chance to play the game he loves.
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Kepler, 33, joined the Diamondbacks on Thursday at Busch Stadium, the first day he was eligible to do so after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
“The answer I have is really the answer that every player gives you at this point in time: I do not know how it got into my system,” Kepler said in his first public comments since the suspension. “I am responsible for the fact that it is in my system or in the urine test that the drug committee found. But I do not know how it got into my system.
“I’m not the type of player who would be cheating or having the necessary need to take a supplement to get through my career. Especially not in my free agent — going into a free-agent year. That’s a little risky. I’m lucky that I’m ... back in this position now. But, yeah, that’s my stance.”
Said Arizona manager Torey Lovullo: “I’m not here to really speak about what happened. I don’t know what happened. But he paid his penalty. He served it and he’s here and he wants to show the world he can still play this game at a very high level.”
Kepler said being out of the game for the past six months has made him even happier to be back in it. He was a free agent at the time the suspension came down in January. He was able to serve his 80 games as a free agent, his schedule mirroring that of his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, who played their 80th game on Wednesday, June 24.
“To pop out of the baseball bubble, which I’ve been out of for the longest offseason now in the last 15, 16 years of my career, was very eye-opening,” he said. “But also at the same time, I understood how much I missed the game and how quickly it can be taken away from you. I’m coming back with a deeper appreciation, I’d say, than before.”
He said the D-backs were among the first teams to dispatch a scout to see him work out in Florida, which he said happened sometime around the beginning of May.
“Kind of like all the other scouts, they were very positive,” he said. “But you really don’t know what to make of it until the next call comes through. They were pretty hasty with the next call. I just really wanted to be back in the league, and I looked at the group of guys, the team, obviously, I wanted to be with a winning-caliber team. That was enough for me to sign here.”
Lovullo said he plans to use Kepler primarily in left field and designated hitter, likely against right-handed pitching. The Diamondbacks have struggled this year against righties, and throughout his career, Kepler has fared better against righties than lefties.
Kepler took the place of infielder/outfielder Tim Tawa, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Kepler signed a league-minimum deal with the Diamondbacks on June 7. He played 10 games in the minors before his activation, going 10 for 30 with a double, two homers, seven walks and six strikeouts. He split time among the complex league, High-A Hillsboro and Reno.
The club also sent down left-hander Mitch Bratt, who threw three innings and gave up one run on Wednesday night in his major league debut, to add a fresh arm for the bullpen. Right-handed reliever Juan Burgos was recalled.
Bratt was given a spot start on June 24 in part because right-hander Brandon Pfaadt’s pitching schedule in Reno did not line up well with rotation vacancies in the majors.
Pfaadt was expected to join the team and start on Friday in Tampa. He and right-hander Jose Cabrera are the rotation fill-ins for right-handers Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka, both of whom landed on the injured list last weekend.
Nelson shifts to 60-day injured list
To make room for Kepler on the 40-man roster, the D-backs shifted right-hander Ryne Nelson to the 60-day injured list.
The move is retroactive to June 15 and pushes Nelson’s earliest possible return date to the middle of August. In reality, though, Nelson isn’t expected back by then anyway, Lovullo said.
Meanwhile, catcher James McCann (right quad) has progressed to the point that he was expected to play in an Arizona Complex League game on Thursday, Lovullo said.
McCann could return from the injured list within the next week or two, Lovullo said.