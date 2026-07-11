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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has been saying for more than a year that the Boeing 747 jet donated by Qatar to use as Air Force One eventually will be the centerpiece of his presidential library.

“I don’t get it,” Trump said in May 2025, pushing back at any suggestion he will keep the plane for himself after he leaves office: “It’ll go to my library."

Yet Eric Trump, the president's son who is overseeing the library's planning, suggested in a new interview that the library will feature a different plane.

Eric Trump said in a July 9 Palm Beach Post interview that the Air Force One with the 29000 tail number ‒ one of the two older planes that the new Qatari plane replaced — will “be at the base” of his father’s library. The plane slated for the library has decades of presidential history, Eric Trump said, including from his father’s first term.

“That aircraft's been flying for 30 years,” Eric Trump said. “That was the aircraft that George W. Bush got thrown on in the height of 9/11. It was commissioned by (Ronald) Reagan. It has something like 6.5 million miles with a president on board over the course of 30 years.

"So the plan for that is to put that in the base of the building," he added. He did not mention the Qatari-gifted plane.

The interview raises more questions about the new Qatari plane, which was donated to the Pentagon more than a year ago and spent time being refurbished before President Trump began flying it this month. If the Trump family intends for a different plane to go to the presidential library, what will happen to the Qatari plane?