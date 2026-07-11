But the issue, he said, is even more complex than that.

Liburdi noted that the rule about clothing covers not just those in official uniforms but forbids wearing clothing or official-looking apparel "intended to deter, intimidate or harass voters.''

One big problem with that, the judge said, is that it makes enforcement by poll workers dependent not on specific, measurable standards but instead on why someone showed up in those clothes.

"It asks the official not only to judge whether apparel is intimidating but also to discern the wearer's intent,'' Liburdi wrote.

"Intent is of this kind is not observable,'' he said. "An election official cannot read it from the garment, and the manual offers no standard for inferring it from anything else.''

Consider, Liburdi said, a sheriff's deputy who voters in uniform on the way to work, a veteran in a flight suit, or even a voter in a shirt wearing "pointed political slogan.''

"Whether any of these is intended to harass voters depends entirely on the impression it makes on the particular official at the particular polling place,'' he said.

Then there's the other side of the issue. The judge said the provision is so vague that it "does not provide the person of ordinary intelligence a reasonable opportunity to know what is prohibited.''

"Because the provision makes the lawfulness of a voter's attire depend on a poll worker's unguided assessment of the voter's intent, it fails to give fair notice and invites discriminatory enforcement,'' Liburdi wrote.