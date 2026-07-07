“I mean, I like the old man,” Maluach said. “I watched him in college. I'm happy that we have him here and I am really excited. I'm excited to play with somebody new.”

The ruckus has quieted since the draft for Peat, who is the only player to win the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year award three times in boys basketball. Now, he’s shifting focus to Summer League.

Peat has one specific goal in mind.

“Just trying to get better every day,” Peat said. “Get 1% better every day. One goal for me, try to lead Summer League in offensive rebounding. Just trying to be a menace on the glass.”

Fleming puts on weight

One of the biggest differences Allen has noticed this summer is how Fleming has bulked up. Allen, who has worked closely with Fleming since he was drafted in 2025, said Fleming is bigger than last season.

The 6-9 Fleming, who plays the power forward spot, was 240 pounds in his first year with the Suns.

“Yeah, I honestly was thinking about that this morning,” Allen said. “I walked in to greet him, and he's built, man. I think he's up to 250 (pounds) now. So you definitely feel his presence. You feel it when you're just addressing him, but you definitely feel it on the court, especially his body, his frame. And his wingspan, we know.”

There wasn’t any player in particular who made Fleming want to add weight. Rather, it was the totality of the league.