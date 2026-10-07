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US military personnel stationed on Japan’s Okinawa Island will observe a month-long curfew and are prohibited from drinking alcohol as part of disciplinary training after a Marine allegedly killed a local woman.

Lance Cpl. Devin J. Ballard, 20, was arrested by local police on Oct. 4 on suspicion of murdering and robbing Anna Yagi, a 39-year-old woman who was pronounced dead in a hotel room in Naha, the most populous city on the island.

Ballard, who is stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma as part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, has denied the allegations, according to Japanese authorities.

The decision to impose training and disciplinary measures comes as US military leadership has tried to respond to outrage from Okinawa residents and Japanese politicians over the conduct of US personnel.

“Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our team. When that trust is damaged, it affects the strength of our alliance and the security of this region,” Marine Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson wrote to US military personnel in Okinawa in a letter on Oct. 6.

The US military will pause operations on Okinawa for 48 hours starting Oct. 7 to provide training to all service members. During that period, American personnel will be prohibited from consuming alcohol or leaving their base.

The training will feature “discussions on liberty policy, enforcement mechanisms, alcohol awareness, Okinawan culture, and alliance responsibilities,” Watson wrote.

As of Oct. 9, all US service members stationed on Okinawa will observe a month-long overnight curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.