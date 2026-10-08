The University of Arizona has placed all its fraternities on hold after receiving "multiple reports of misconduct" involving nearly half of the 21 fraternities since the fall semester began seven weeks ago, and after several chapters were disciplined earlier this year for serious hazing violations.
“Some cases are also under criminal investigation,” Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said in a letter to all Interfraternity Council chapters. “The number of cases under investigation and the severity of the concerns is egregious.”
All UA fraternities have been banned from “hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities,” Lieberman wrote. Club business meetings are the only activities allowed during the suspension, she said.
Mandatory meetings will be conducted with fraternity advisers in the next two weeks, and chapters in good standing will be allowed to resume activities, she said.
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The misconduct reports in the current semester come after four fraternities were investigated for hazing allegations including: pouring boiling butter over the heads of new members; forcing consumption of alcohol; alcohol poisoning; known or unknown drug consumption; sleep deprivation; humiliation and degradation; and more.
In September, UA officials said a fifth fraternity was being investigated for forcing new members to eat live goldfish.
Lieberman said the Dean of Students Office is at capacity for the number of cases its staff can investigate at a time, but is taking “swift remedial and interim actions.”
“You can also expect that, with this number of cases, these investigations will take time, and they will affect your ability to host events, participate in philanthropy, and educate your new members,” Lieberman told the fraternities.
Advisors from all fraternities have been asked to attend mandatory meetings with Lieberman’s office by next week.
The UA did not immediately respond to the Arizona Daily Star’s questions on details of the numerous reports and allegations the Dean of Students Office has received, the exact number of reports the office is investigating, or what action plans are going to be discussed in the mandatory meetings.
Greek Life at the UA also did not immediately respond to the Star’s requests for comment.
In the letter, Lieberman said that UA President Suresh Garimella met with the fraternity presidents on Aug. 27, where he “made clear that the behaviors reported last semester were unacceptable” and that UA won't tolerate further violations that harm students.
“At this meeting, university leadership told chapter leaders to step up and be accountable for the men in their chapters, work with their headquarters to review their members, and stop behaviors they know violate the code of conduct or the law,” she said. “It was made clear that if the chapters did not meet this expectation, the university would be forced to act.”
Despite that warning, reports continue to come in to her office from parents, students and the community, Lieberman said.
Katie Kelliher, UA’s student body president, told the Star, “The concerns surrounding fraternities are serious, and I think it’s important that we approach them with a focus on student safety while also working collaboratively with fraternity organizations toward meaningful solutions. There is a path forward, and I have hope we can work together to find it.”
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.