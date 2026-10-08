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The University of Arizona has placed all its fraternities on hold after receiving "multiple reports of misconduct" involving nearly half of the 21 fraternities since the fall semester began seven weeks ago, and after several chapters were disciplined earlier this year for serious hazing violations.

“Some cases are also under criminal investigation,” Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said in a letter to all Interfraternity Council chapters. “The number of cases under investigation and the severity of the concerns is egregious.”

All UA fraternities have been banned from “hosting, attending, participating in, and sponsoring any organizational activities,” Lieberman wrote. Club business meetings are the only activities allowed during the suspension, she said.

Mandatory meetings will be conducted with fraternity advisers in the next two weeks, and chapters in good standing will be allowed to resume activities, she said.

The misconduct reports in the current semester come after four fraternities were investigated for hazing allegations including: pouring boiling butter over the heads of new members; forcing consumption of alcohol; alcohol poisoning; known or unknown drug consumption; sleep deprivation; humiliation and degradation; and more.

In September, UA officials said a fifth fraternity was being investigated for forcing new members to eat live goldfish.

Lieberman said the Dean of Students Office is at capacity for the number of cases its staff can investigate at a time, but is taking “swift remedial and interim actions.”