Many residents and travelers alike have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona.
There have been delays after delays, bad reviews being handed out, and still, no theme park.
Mattel Adventure Park originally planned to open in late 2023 but has been delayed twice since, once to 2024, then to the end of 2025 and is now looking at yet another postponement.
The theme park is the first of its kind and will be at the VAI Resort, also under construction in Glendale. It will bring Mattel favorites to life, including Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels and Masters of the Universe.
The 9-acre park will have an indoor-outdoor design with air-conditioned spaces designed to appeal to all ages. Food and beverages will be available.
Here's what we know about the status of Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona.
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Is Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale open yet?
No. The opening of Mattel Adventure Park has been delayed twice and seems to be looking at a third.
Is Mattel Adventure Park opening in 2026?
As previously reported, Mattel Adventure Park was scheduled to open in late 2025; after that target passed, any mention of an opening date was removed from their website.
The Mattel Adventure Park website just states "coming soon."
The theme park was supposed to be a part of the first phase of the VAI Resort launch at the end of 2025.
VAI Resort will announce its opening date approximately nine months in advance, according to its website. If their website is accurate, then VAI Resort may not open until February 2027 at the earliest, as of May 2026.
"At this time, we do not have an update on the opening date for Mattel Adventure Park," a Mattel Adventure Park representative told The Arizona Republic.
Where is the new Mattel theme park?
Mattel Adventure Park is just south of VAI Resort at 9601 Cardinals Way in Glendale. The Hot Wheels roller coasters are visible from Loop 101.
It will be the first U.S. location of the theme park. A second location is planned for Kansas City, Kansas.