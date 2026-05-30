“We’ve been a little bit of everywhere,” Blair said of his camps. “The city's been really good about some of the city parks, basketball courts, as well. So we go anywhere and everywhere we can. The goal is to try to reach as many kids as we can and bring something to them.”

It helped that Blair and Williams had a bond with Cunningham, who enrolled as a UA freshman just as the two were beginning to play for Lute Olson in the mid-1990s. Cunningham said he was an acquaintance of Blair’s in college and that the two became good friends after Blair began a 13-year pro career that included becoming the Euroleague MVP in 2013.

Spending the 2025-26 season as the head coach of the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Blair started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for then-UA coach Sean Miller in 2013-14. He was a Vipers assistant when he returned to Tucson in 2017 to see Williams' $10,000 initial fundraising effort pay off in a dedication for a revitalized Jesse Owens Park in 2017.

Williams raised another $5,000 for work done last year, Cunningham said, for a total of $15,000 toward Jesse Owens court improvements.

“I honestly have to give a lot of props to Corey,” Blair said. “Once I saw him do that, I reached out to council member Cunningham and said, 'Hey, if there's ever something available like this, that I could do to honor my mom, I'd love to do it.'

"So when this came up, it was just a great opportunity, and I really just want to make it a great court."