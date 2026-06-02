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– Arizona basketball walk-on Jackson Francois, son of Arizona atheltic director Desireé Reed-Francois, has been hired to be the head boys basketball coach at Walden Grove High School. He's just 21. That's the youngest head coach for any high school sports I can remember. Jackson will be a busy young man. He has also accepted a one-year MBA to study in the UA's Eller College of Business next year. He spent last summer working as an intern for CAA Sports in Nashville, working for Jimmy Sexton, perhaps the most well-known player agent in sports. This is a career with a very high trajectory. Sexton's clients, past and present, include Matt Stafford, T.J. Watt and Sam Darnold. Francois is off to a promising start.

– Colton Smith, probably the top tennis player at Arizona since Bill Lenoir in the 1960s, qualified for the ongoing French Open. He won a first-round match and then lost in the second round last week to Jaime Faria, a seven-year veteran on the pro tennis tour. This year's UA All-American tennis player, Jay Friend, hopes to follow Smith's path to the pro tennis circuit.

– Hope Hisey, the former soccer goalkeeper of note at Canyon del Oro High School and Arizona, had another terrific season in pro soccer. She was a unanimous selection to the Gainbridge Super League all-star team of 2026. Hisey plays for the Spokane Zephyr and had a 76% save percentage (86 goal saves). She played every minute of the season for Spokane.