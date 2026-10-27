What is the truth about her? That’s what Fielder, in his quirky way, tries to find out. His deadpan face, his awkward-yet-somehow-charming manner of asking questions, as well as his willingness in his shows to stage-manage reality, make him the perfect foil for Holmes, who seems congenitally unable to accept any responsibility for anything. What a combo.

Fielder, who lurks around the rented beachfront Del Mar cottage Holmes and Evans are renting like history’s goofiest vampire, is up front about his doubts about Holmes’ claims of innocence. And those claims are nearly pathological. She expresses no remorse, accepts no responsibility. Aside from maybe a white lie, she says, she’s never lied. Her façade never cracks. (The trailer for the film, which immediately went viral upon its release, is culled from this, with her large eyes staring into Fielder’s as she insists she did nothing wrong. It’s not true that she never blinks. She just doesn’t blink much.)

She seems so nice, so open, so welcoming, so woefully delusional.

Meanwhile, Holmes cares for her two children and swims in the ocean. If it’s all meant to humanize her in some way, it doesn’t. She seems more like someone trying to impersonate human behavior. Everything is off, either a little or a lot. It frustrates Fielder, who of course wears that frustration on his sleeve (and his face and everywhere else).

At one point, Holmes insists that the Theranos machine could do all of the tests she claimed it could. Fielder repeatedly reminds her that it couldn’t, and that’s why she’s going to prison. Their back-and-forth banter eventually reveals that she means the machine could do what she claims, if the required chemistry existed.