Cecilia Alter, a parent and board member at The Gregory School, told the Star that Rachna was not just a school parent but also a trustee on the school’s board. She said she was a strong advocate for her children as well as a “renowned professional” in her field.

The idea is to place the bench somewhere meaningful, such as in the school’s science courtyard, where people can just sit, reflect and be with her, she said.

A ‘grueling’ battle

Puneet told the Star that while their family knew from Rachna's work about the impact of cancer on patients and their families, it could never have prepared them for “how grueling this battle truly was.”

Having gone through this journey with her, and experiencing what it’s like to be a cancer caregiver, he said it will simultaneously be “an honor and a challenge” that will stay with him the rest of his life.

“Watching Rachna fight day in and day out to, at first lead a normal life — and then, to lead a life without pain, was heartbreaking,” he said. “We knew that she had an army of people trying to make the best disease plan for her and get her the best treatments, but even that wasn’t enough to bring victory against this aggressive disease.”

Rachna, who spoke at the annual conference of the American Society of Clinical Oncology just days after she was diagnosed, noted in an interview with NBC News earlier this year, “I’ve spent my entire life trying to eradicate cancer, primarily pancreatic cancer, but also liver cancers."