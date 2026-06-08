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The skin is recognized as the largest organ of the human body. Perhaps that’s one reason why people go to such great lengths to protect their skin. But even the most ardent devotees of skin protection can develop disorders that affect the skin, including rosacea.

The prevalence of rosacea may surprise individuals unfamiliar with the condition. A 2024 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found roughly 5% of the global population has rosacea, a skin condition that occurs when blood vessels in the skin enlarge. Because the condition is so prevalent, it can benefit anyone to learn to spot the signs and symptoms of rosacea, as such knowledge may compel those who develop the condition to seek help more quickly than they otherwise might.

• Facial redness: That National Rosacea Society says individuals with rosacea often experience flushing and a persistent facial redness known as erythema. Some patients also can see small blood vessels in affected areas of their face. Stinging, burning, swelling, and roughness or scaling also may occur. The redness that’s a hallmark of rosacea may appear brown or purplish in individuals with darker skin tones.

• Bumps and pimples: The NRS notes people with inflammatory rosacea may experience bumps and/or pimples on the skin. Raised red patches known as plaques also may affect certain individuals.

• Enlargement of the nose: Rosacea can cause some people to develop rhinophyma, which the NRS notes is an enlargement of the nose that occurs due to excess tissue. Rhinophyma also may be marked by a thickening of the skin and the development of irregular surface nodules that can even affect areas other than the nose.