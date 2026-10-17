Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said a white powder sent to his office on Oct. 15 was nontoxic and a failed attempt to disrupt the state's elections that are less than three weeks away.

Fontes and his security director, Michael Moore, said during an Oct. 16 news conference that a staffer received an envelope addressed to the Secretary of State's Office with the white powder a day earlier. Fontes did not know how long the envelope had been in the building, but said the Arizona state government's nearby mail sorting facility was also quarantined and inspected as a precaution.

"We believe that whoever sent it did intentionally put that powdery substance inside the envelope, thank God it was not harmful," Fontes said.

Moore, the office's chief information security officer, said election workers have been receiving increased threats and training to prepare for them. The incident with the envelope caused no major disruption to the state and could lead to state or federal charges, he said.

"To some folks it may seem like yesterday was a special thing, to us it was a Thursday," Moore said. "We unfortunately deal with threats constantly. That's not new, that's something that we've been dealing with for the past at least six, seven years."

Fontes said he did not have information about whether the incident at his office was connected to similar incidents around the nation. Suspicious packages and envelopes containing powder have been sent to election officials in other states this month.

"Yesterday's attack was not a harmless prank, it was an apparent attempt to disrupt our elections, and intimidate the public servants who make them possible," Fontes said.