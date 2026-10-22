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A Phoenix campaign event meant to get Democrats to vote in November ended with a heckler confronting Sen. Mark Kelly — and Kelly following him after he was escorted out to respond.

Christopher Rendon, of Phoenix, said he wanted to ask Kelly why he accepted "Israel money." Rendon called Kelly a coward before being led out of the event, which was held at a union hall and drew Kelly and Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Kelly, who is campaigning for Mayes and other Democrats on the ballot in less than two weeks, followed Rendon into the lobby. In a brief conversation, Kelly said he does not take money from corporate political action committees and has advocated for more aid to Gaza.

The encounter showed the kind of scrutiny Kelly could face on the campaign trail if he makes a run for the White House in 2028.

The two men shook hands before Rendon left.

Afterward, Rendon posted a clip of the encounter on his TikTok. He told The Arizona Republic he loved that Kelly came to speak to him.

"I think that's what we freaking need," he said. "That's what we need, is leaders that come out and talk to people."

"I'm going to do my research. ... I don't really believe his words," Rendon said. "I believe actions."

Marisol Samayoa, a spokesperson for Kelly, said the senator saw the conversation "as an opportunity to engage with someone who clearly cares about the same communities he is trying to serve.