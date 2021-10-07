A free financial-literacy and entrepreneurship program is launching in Tucson

Community partners on a steering committee for the project include the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, JobPath Inc., Junior Achievement of Arizona, San Miguel High School, AGM Container Controls, Pima Community College, CPA Tucson, Startup Tucson, the El Rio Community Health Center and Vib’n LLC, a Tucson company that provides motivational programs and coaching in interpersonal “soft skills.”

Howard Stewart, CEO of Tucson-based AGM Container Controls, said he helped talk his sister — Singleton Foundation co-founder and vice president Cary Singleton — into picking Tucson as the launch city for its community financial literacy program.

“I shared with her that we have a lot of challenges when it comes to poverty, and the Singleton Foundation is addressing that by basically providing high-quality, digital content that virtually anyone can access,” Stewart said, adding that he helped bring in other nonprofit partners.

Tony Penn, president and CEO of the local United Way, said the Tucson Community Commitment fits his organization’s mission of building financially sustainable households, noting that its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax-preparation program with the Internal Revenue Service has helped put millions of dollars back in the pocket of local residents.