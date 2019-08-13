Allegiant Air

An Allegiant Air Airbus 319 gets a water arc salute as Tucson International Airport welcomes the airline.

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Allegiant Air announced it will launch seasonal nonstop flights between Tucson International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, starting November 14, with an introductory one-way fare as low as $59.

The Indianapolis flight will be seasonal through May 12, 2020.

Indianapolis is Allegiant’s third destination from TIA. The airline began serving Tucson last November with year-round nonstop flights to Provo and service to Bellingham, Washington, which is scheduled to resume October 4.

TIA history in photo: 

