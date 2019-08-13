Allegiant Air announced it will launch seasonal nonstop flights between Tucson International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays, starting November 14, with an introductory one-way fare as low as $59.
The Indianapolis flight will be seasonal through May 12, 2020.
Indianapolis is Allegiant’s third destination from TIA. The airline began serving Tucson last November with year-round nonstop flights to Provo and service to Bellingham, Washington, which is scheduled to resume October 4.