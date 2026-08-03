Prefer us on Google Learn More

Distant lightning illuminates a gloaming sky as Nicole Horseherder inches closer to Speckle, her favorite horse.

The young Appaloosa escaped earlier this year, ran wild in the hills for weeks on the Navajo Nation's Black Mesa, then returned on her own. Horseherder had scanned the landscape from her hilltop hogan, a dome-shaped traditional home with a single room encircling a wood stove, hoping for the horse's return. But it was nothing too concerning for the Diné woman raised in the footsteps of her free-roaming shepherd grandmother.

"From the minute I could get up and walk, I was following her," Horseherder said. "It was simple: 'drink a cup of water before you go off with grandma.'"

Back then, freshwater springs bubbled up from the ground all over the plateau, making it more possible to wander with a flock, to grow modest crops and to count on natural sources for clean and plentiful drinking water. In the decades since, contamination and extraction by the coal industry as well as depletion by climate change have dried up many options and ways of life.

Nicole Horseherder has seen it all unfold from her grandmother's winter sheep camp on Black Mesa.

They used to have everything they needed here. Now, like Speckle, they venture beyond the range for food, water and answers, while being penned in ever more by federal grazing restrictions, land use policies and global climate change. The roads she drives home, waving at cousins and aunties along the way, have become so muddy after rainstorms that fell heavier but less often year after year — a sure sign of a warmed atmosphere — that she sent her younger children to high school and the dorms in Flagstaff so they wouldn't miss as many days and opportunities.