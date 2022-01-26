Arizona regulators reject new clean-energy rules after years of debate

“Arizonans have repeatedly and frequently voiced their support for transitioning away from fossil fuels that harm our health and the climate to a clean, and sustainable energy system, including in communities most impacted by coal plants and their pollution,” Bahr said. “The commission just did not listen.”

Márquez Peterson said Wednesday she had agreed to move the rules along earlier pending cost studies and has supported nonbinding clean-energy goals, but she could not support a statewide mandate.

Democrat members Tovar and Sandra Kennedy said they were shocked and disappointed by the failure of the energy rules, which were initially drafted in 2020 after a process started in 2016 to replace the state’s renewable-energy standard and related rules on energy efficiency.

The failure of the rules leaves Arizona with the renewable-energy standard adopted in 2006, which requires utilities to get at least 15% of their energy from renewable sources like solar and wind by 2025.

In contrast, Oregon has mandated reaching 100% clean power by 2040, while California, Washington and New Mexico have targeted 2045, and Nevada plans to reach that goal by 2050.

Efficiency rules

