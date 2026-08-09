“They’re holding the tree down so Border Patrol doesn’t take the tree down,” said Erick Meza, the borderlands coordinator for the Sierra Club, who is also serving as spokesman for the tree-sitting volunteers.

He said the group hopes to “give a voice to the tree,” which they have taken to calling the “grandmother cottonwood.”

“They’re all grandmothers; this is just the only one left,” Meza said.

The four towering trees in the near-ghost town of Lochiel were located within the so-called Roosevelt Reservation, a 60-foot-wide strip of land along the border that is owned by the federal government.

Workers brought in by North Dakota-based border wall contractor Fisher Sand and Gravel began taking down the cottonwoods about two weeks ago. Videos from the site show an excavator digging up the roots of one of the trees, then pushing it over with multicolored prayer flags still wrapped around its trunk.

By some estimates, Meza said, the trees had been growing there for 150 to 200 years or longer. “They may be as old as this country,” he said.

One of the protesters tried to block the heavy equipment, only to be arrested by local authorities. Santa Cruz County Undersheriff Jerry Castillo said the man, identified as Logan James Miller, 38, of Tucson, was booked in Nogales on July 27 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and later released on his own recognizance.

Billions for barriers

Meza said activists have been camped among the cottonwoods off and on since June, when CBP confirmed in a letter to the Sierra Club that the trees would be cut down to make way for the border wall.