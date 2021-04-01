Arizona Stone & Architectural Products, Inc. and Solstice Stone, Inc. Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Arizona Stone & Architectural Products and Solstice Stone (collectively, “AZ Stone and Solstice”) joined SiteOne, effective April 1, 2021. AZ Stone and Solstice operates seven locations throughout Arizona and two locations in the Las Vegas, NV market focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“We are very excited to welcome AZ Stone and Solstice to the SiteOne family. They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Arizona and the Las Vegas market. AZ Stone and Solstice is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and hardscapes business in those markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.