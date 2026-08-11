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A Spanish-based utility company is in the planning stages of developing a 500-megawatt solar and battery storage facility near Three Points that could cover thousands of acres of land, according to a letter delivered to landowners in the community.

The letter dated July 31 from Three Points Solar, LLC gives details of a new facility on state trust land two miles northeast of Three Points, encompassing a section of State Route 86. Its rough boundaries include W. Los Reales to the north and W. Guy St. to the south. It’s easternmost boundary is S. Marsteller Road., and westernmost is S. Comanche Dr. north of the highway, and S. Van Dr. south of the 86.

It also includes a transmission line cutting through the middle of the project and a point of interconnection to connect it to a local power grid. The company did not respond to the Star’s question as to where the company is proposing to connect, or what the generated power would be used for.

The letter is the first publicly available confirmation of the planned proposal, after several months of speculation in community groups and online.

Rancher Doug Lowell found out about the project through his board position on the Altar Valley Conservation Association and has helped organize an opposition effort called Open Space Alliance Southern Arizona.

“I'm appalled at the idea of covering over eight square miles of habitat, which you know has a variety of species and plant life, with solar panels. I think it's it's too much. It's too big. It's the wrong place, and that's my motivation,” Lowell said.