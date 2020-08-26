Big downtown Tucson events get financial backing from Rio Nuevo board

Hoping to help re-revitalize downtown Tucson, the Rio Nuevo board has approved spending up to $250,000 to sponsor the city’s “big five” community events.

“They’re all dark … they’re all struggling,” board chairman Fletcher McCusker said of Dusk Music Festival, El Tour de Tucson, Arizona Bowl, Second Saturdays and the Jazz Festival.

The events, which brought thousands of people downtown in past years, may not go forward this year.

“(There is a) real risk for many or all of these to cancel,” McCusker said.

Rio Nuevo has spent about $1.7 million in the past five years on sponsorship of the five events — the biggest chunk, $1.2 million, on the Arizona Bowl.

And while revenue to the district was projected to drop substantially in the months following the pandemic disruption, revenue from big box stores, chain restaurants and construction taxes brought in about $930,000 in June alone.

Revenue from retail was 85% of what it was in June 2019 and from restaurants was 62% in that same timeframe.

As a municipal tax collection district and special taxing district, Rio Nuevo gets an incremental portion of state-shared funds from sales taxes collected within its boundaries, which are downtown Tucson to a panhandle just west of Interstate 10 and east to Park Place mall, along Broadway.

Board members plan to meet with organizers of the five events to see if there is a way to get them up and running this year or sustain them until next year.

Last week, it was announced that the 38th annual El Tour de Tucson ride, initially scheduled for Nov. 21, will now be held April 10. It marks the first rescheduling in the history of El Tour, Southern Arizona’s largest annual participatory sporting event, which has raised more than $100 million for local, national and international charities over nearly four decades.