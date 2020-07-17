It's official: 2020 Dusk Festival is canceled

Early last month, Page Repp was somewhat optimistic that Arizona's coronavirus crisis would right itself enough to allow him and his partners to put on the annual Dusk Music Festival downtown.
But instead, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases swelled. On Friday, July 17, Repp announced that the Dusk Festival, which was slated for Nov. 14-15 at Jácome Plaza downtown, was off.
"We felt like we really didn't have a choice," he said. "We just felt that it was the right thing to do rather than risk the chance of infections. We didn't want to do it, but we felt that it was the responsible right thing to do.”
Dusk joins a handful of fall events in Tucson that have been canceled including the All Souls Procession in November.
Repp said it also would have been difficult to implement coronavirus social distancing and sanitizing protocols especially when it came to the artists performing on stage.
"Logistically it would be daunting," Repp said, explaining that they would have to clean the stage between acts and provide social distancing for seven or eight artists sharing the stage. "But mostly (the decision to cancel) was not wanting to put our artists and audience at risk especially our guests. That’s what clinched it for us.”
Repp called the cancellation a pause that would allow them time to put into place new ideas for the 2021 festival.
"Next year we are coming back stronger. I’ve got so many ideas and things that that pause is going to let me pull off that normally I wouldn’t be able to,” he said. "I think you are going to see a really impressive festival in 2021."
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com On Twitter @Starburch
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!