It's official: 2020 Dusk Festival is canceled

Early last month, Page Repp was somewhat optimistic that Arizona's coronavirus crisis would right itself enough to allow him and his partners to put on the annual Dusk Music Festival downtown.

But instead, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases swelled. On Friday, July 17, Repp announced that the Dusk Festival, which was slated for Nov. 14-15 at Jácome Plaza downtown, was off.

"We felt like we really didn't have a choice," he said. "We just felt that it was the right thing to do rather than risk the chance of infections. We didn't want to do it, but we felt that it was the responsible right thing to do.”

Dusk joins a handful of fall events in Tucson that have been canceled including the All Souls Procession in November.

Repp said it also would have been difficult to implement coronavirus social distancing and sanitizing protocols especially when it came to the artists performing on stage.