Biz tip of the week: Cybersecurity is more important than ever

Digital theft has evolved over the years and is much more severe than ever before. The potential damage is beyond your wildest imagination. Be sure to read last week’s Biz Tips article to see the devastating effects a security breach had on a Tucson business owner.

Historically, the point of hacker intrusion was accidentally installing a malware virus. The hacker captures your data and holds it for ransom. Fortunately, these threats were easy to mitigate. Utilizing powerful security system settings, antivirus software and data backup normally provided adequate protection.

Hackers no longer rely on malware viruses to gain access.

Several huge data breaches recently exposed personal information on hundreds of millions of Americans. Sensitive data like names, date of birth and SSN’s have fallen into the hands of cybercriminals.