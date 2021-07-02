Biz tip of the week: Independence Day and the business owner

Independence Day is a special holiday for most Americans. We enjoy incredible freedoms that many do not. This includes the freedom to own your own business, to work hard and profit from your efforts.
Many people start their own business because they are tired of having a boss. They long for the freedom to work flexible hours, to do the things they enjoy. They imagine the financial independence the profits would provide. Owning a business seems like a dream come true. It may not be.
Business owners have several bosses. They come in the form of customers, shareholders, investors, employees and vendors. They each have their own set of expectations, which must be managed. In addition, there are governmental rules and regulations they must abide by.
Business owners often do things they do not enjoy. Unless they have the budget to hire a specialist, the owner must handle all aspects of operations, marketing, sales, accounting, human resources and strategic planning. These things must be done and cannot be ignored.
Owning a business does not allow for a flexible schedule. Most business owners end up working nights, weekends and holidays. They usually do not have time to take vacations. In most cases, they work more hours than they ever did as an employee.
Owning a business does not guarantee financial independence either. Often, the owner must invest everything to cover startup costs. As the business grows slowly, they may be the last to get paid. If the business fails, which most do, they could lose everything.
In honor of Independence Day, this is a tribute to all the successful business owners out there.
You put everything on the line, against all the odds. You created jobs for the rest of us who were not willing to take those risks. You deserve all the independence owning a business may afford you.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.