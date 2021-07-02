Biz tip of the week: Independence Day and the business owner

Independence Day is a special holiday for most Americans. We enjoy incredible freedoms that many do not. This includes the freedom to own your own business, to work hard and profit from your efforts.

Many people start their own business because they are tired of having a boss. They long for the freedom to work flexible hours, to do the things they enjoy. They imagine the financial independence the profits would provide. Owning a business seems like a dream come true. It may not be.

Business owners have several bosses. They come in the form of customers, shareholders, investors, employees and vendors. They each have their own set of expectations, which must be managed. In addition, there are governmental rules and regulations they must abide by.

Business owners often do things they do not enjoy. Unless they have the budget to hire a specialist, the owner must handle all aspects of operations, marketing, sales, accounting, human resources and strategic planning. These things must be done and cannot be ignored.

Owning a business does not allow for a flexible schedule. Most business owners end up working nights, weekends and holidays. They usually do not have time to take vacations. In most cases, they work more hours than they ever did as an employee.