Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Long Company: Patsy Sable, a Realtor in the Long Realty Foothills office was honored for attaining the highest level of performance — platinum — in the company, and named a vice president member of the executive council. Previous to Long, Patsy was vice president of contracts and negotiations for a Fortune 100 company.

Literacy Connects: The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is honoring Betty Stauffer, founder of Literacy Connects, as the recipient of the Buddy Amos Founders Award. Created in 2015 in honor of Buddy Amos, a CFSA Founder, the award honors inspirational founders of local nonprofits in Southern Arizona. In the letter nominating her, Stauffer was described as someone who, “… has tirelessly advocated for social justice through supporting education and promoting literacy. Her passion has brought staff, volunteers, learners and funders together with a common goal, and thanks to her vision, Literacy Connects has grown into a high-impact, financially sound organization.”

Catalina In-Home Services: Home Care Pulse, a national satisfaction research and quality assurance firm specializing in private duty home care, has recognized Tucson’s Catalina In-Home Services as one of the premier home care providers in the nation. Catalina received the 2020 Best of Home Care Provider of Choice and Best of Home Care-Employer of Choice awards and was once again selected for the Best of Home Care Leader in Excellence award. The Best of Home Care awards are based on annual satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers that demonstrate the highest level of quality, professionalism and expertise in personal care and support services as measured against industry benchmarks and peer performance.

