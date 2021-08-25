Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson Airport Authority: The Arizona Airports Association awarded Tucson Airport Authority’s Mike Smejkal its President’s Award. Smejkal is the vice president of planning and engineering for TAA, leading a team that completes the TAA’s planning, environmental, design and construction projects for Tucson International Airport and Ryan Field. He previously served as the senior director of development services and director of engineering for the TAA. Before joining the TAA, Smejkal was a project manager and engineer for a Midwest-based consulting engineering firm. The AzAA honor is representative of the lasting positive impact Smejkal has made with the TAA, a news release said.

Vantage West: Vantage West Credit Union was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. The credit union will use the grant to support community credit needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vantage West received the highest dollar amount possible and was one of only four Arizona credit unions to receive an award. The credit union will deploy the grant funding over the next 18-24 months. The U.S. Department of the Treasury distributes CDFI grant funds to expand credit and financial services through a network of financial institutions who have demonstrated a commitment to underserved markets and populations.