Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Tucson International Airport: The Tucson Airport Authority accepted the 2021 Spirit of Service Crisis Response award at the Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism for its TUS Cares initiative. The award honors an individual, group, event or attraction for their above-and-beyond response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The initiative focused on health and safety solutions, including a touchless journey and safety messaging. The TAA invested more than $500,000 in critical health and safety standards. It also resulted in the airport becoming the fifth airport in the world to earn GBAC STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona: In partnership with the David and Lura Lovell Foundation and Vitalyst Health Foundation, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona announced that $105,000 was awarded to advance the inclusion, diversity, equity and access work of Southern Arizona nonprofits. Funded organizations include: Arizona Theatre Company, Boys to Men Tucson Inc., Pima Council on Aging, Social Venture Partners Tucson, Southern Arizona Senior Pride, Tucson Jewish Community Center, and YWCA of Southern Arizona.

Larsen Baker, Isaac Figueroa: CoStar Group Inc., a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, named the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the first quarter of 2021. Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker came out on top in the list of winners in Tucson. Figueroa is the director of leasing and sales for Larsen Baker, managing its 3 million-plus square foot commercial real estate portfolio handling all leasing and renewals, managing all property sales and/or purchases directly or with third-party sales brokers and handling all property marketing. He also develops strategy for new property acquisitions and pre-leased development projects.

