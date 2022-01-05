Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Allegra Tucson: Allegra Tucson ranked on the Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list compiled by Printing News in its annual survey. Printing News ranked companies based on maintaining high operational standards and sales volumes throughout the last year. Allegra, owned by Peter Marcus, ranked No. 57 and appears on the list for the third consecutive year, moving up from No. 63 in 2020. Allegra is a full-service marketing and print communications provider.
Tangue Verde Ranch: Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Tanque Verde Ranch recognized as the No. 1 Resort in the Southwest. More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. Tanque Verde Ranch is one of America’s old-time cattle and guest ranches, having celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018.
SaiOx: SaiOx was named the winner of the medical category in Venture Madness 2021. Venture Madness, presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority in partnership with Invest Southwest, is Arizona’s longest running venture capital conference and pitch event. For the first time this year, Venture Madness was opened to companies nationwide. The competition received 120 applications this year and ultimately chose 25 top finalists (four to six companies in five industry categories). Venture Madness is open to early stage and emerging growth companies and offers its participants access to the region’s most active, accredited angel investors and venture capital firms.
Leonardo Electronics US Inc.: Leonardo Electronics US Inc., a leading manufacturer of semiconductor lasers and systems for defense, security, medical, and industrial applications, and US subsidiary of Leonardo, was awarded the Sustainability Award at the ninth annual Southern Arizona Tech plus Business Expo. Each year, companies in Southern Arizona are recognized for their local contributions to technology and business growth. The award acknowledges Leonardo’s sustainable practices, initiatives and programs by adopting procedures without compromising people, the planet, or the economy.
