Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Allegra Tucson: Allegra Tucson ranked on the Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list compiled by Printing News in its annual survey. Printing News ranked companies based on maintaining high operational standards and sales volumes throughout the last year. Allegra, owned by Peter Marcus, ranked No. 57 and appears on the list for the third consecutive year, moving up from No. 63 in 2020. Allegra is a full-service marketing and print communications provider.

Tangue Verde Ranch: Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Tanque Verde Ranch recognized as the No. 1 Resort in the Southwest. More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. Tanque Verde Ranch is one of America’s old-time cattle and guest ranches, having celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018.