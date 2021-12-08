Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

South32: South32 announced the names of nine charitable organizations selected to receive a total of $72,000 in grants from the company’s Hermosa Community Fund. Grant amounts range from $1,000 to $10,000 with a focus on meaningful community lift. The Mariposa Community Health Center, for example, applied to receive financial support to provide prosthetics to local breast cancer survivors who cannot afford reconstructive surgery. The following are the organizations receiving grants: Border Youth Tennis Exchange; Green Valley Assistance Services; HOPE, Inc.; Mariposa Community Health Center; Mat Bevel Company; Santa Cruz Council on Aging; Santa Cruz Training Programs; Sierra Vista Symphony Association; The Patagonia Museum.

University of Arizona: Insight Into Diversity magazine, an inclusion publication in higher education, recently announced 79 programs — including one from the University of Arizona — as winners of its 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Alongside the other recipients, the winning UA program — Arizona’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholars, or ASEMS — will be featured in the September issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine.