That means if Prop. 145 is approved, it voids not just the parts of Prop 212 dealing with "banking'' voucher funds but everything else. And those range from prohibiting voucher dollars from being spent on non-educational items like jewelry and trips to amusement parks to disallowing vouchers for students whose parents make more than $150,000 a year.

McDowell, in his new ruling, did not address the motives of the voucher supporters who crafted Prop. 145 with that poison pill. And he said it's not his role to determine whether Fontes proposed "the best or most reasonable ballot description.''

What is the issue, McDowell said, is whether the secretary's description "complies with the statutes and is not false nor misleading and provides necessary and appropriate information to the voting public.'' And the judge said the language from Fontes does not pass the test.

The key, said McDowell, is Fontes is supposed to describe the effect of ballot measures on "existing law.'' And because Prop. 212 is not now existing law but simply a proposal, the judge said any reference to how Prop. 145 would affect it is illegal.

"It may or may not become a law,'' McDowell wrote. "But that determination isn't made until all votes are cast.''

More to the point, he said, if Prop. 212 fails, it doesn't become law and, therefore, Prop. 145 has no effect on it.

McDowell ordered Fontes to recraft the description, this time leaving out any reference to Prop. 212.

The new order, however, may not be the last word. Calli Jones, spokeswoman for Fontes, said he is weighing whether to seek Supreme Court review.