Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives: The Arizona Association for Economic Development presented the City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives a Golden Prospector Award to recognize excellence, innovation and creativity in economic development. Specifically, the Office of Economic Initiatives won the Golden Prospector for Marketing Brochure. The brochure was developed in 2021 with a goal to create something updated, concise and consistent with its economic development brand as featured on the ConnectTucson website.

Tucson Metro Chamber: The Tucson Metro Chamber received the top-tier accreditation of five stars for its policies, organizational procedures and positive impact on the community from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. To receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications and technology.

Mayor Regina Romero: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has been selected for the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The leadership development program for elected leaders selects 24 outstanding state and local-level leaders, divided between the political parties, for a series of three multi-day seminars held over a two-year period. Working with leading scholars as moderators, the fellows read and discuss classic texts dealing with ethical values, democratic principles, and wise and effective leadership.