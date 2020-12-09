Business awards in Southern Arizona

Corinne Gann: Corinne Gann, an agent affiliated with the Oro Valley-Marana office of Coldwell Banker Realty, has been named a 2020 Global 30 Under 30 award winner by Coldwell Banker Real Estate. The award is presented to the top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership. The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand’s network of 94,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,800 offices in 38 countries and territories. Gann has been named to the Coldwell Banker Diamond Society, ranked among Coldwell Banker’s Oro Valley/Marana office Top 10 highest producers and named one of the Top 50 highest producers in Southern Arizona for Coldwell Banker from 2017 to 2019. In addition, she has won numerous customer service awards, the Top Producer award in 2018 from the Title Security agency and the Award of Excellence 2017 from American Home Shield and Coldwell Banker.
Dr. Sheila Farhang: Dr. Sheila Farhang, founder of Tucson’s new Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics and co-founder of start-up health tech company, Vispera, has been featured on Forbes as a top entrepreneur MD who has successfully built an engaged community on social media as a credentialed wellness expert. Farhang is a board-certified dermatologist and double fellowship-trained in cosmetic surgery as well as cutaneous oncology and reconstructive surgery.
Step Up to Justice: Stacy Butler and Denice Shepherd, members of the Step Up to Justice board of directors, have been selected as co-recipients of the Arizona State Bar’s 2020 Award of Special Merit. The award recognizes significant contributions by a member of the Arizona State Bar in the furtherance of public understanding of the legal system, the administration of justice and confidence in the legal profession.
