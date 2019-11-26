PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Competition between the major manufacturers of cameras makes Black Friday a great time to get a DSLR or mirrorless camera. Nikon, Canon, and Sony have all released discounts on their cameras. Deal Answers estimates their sales below:
DSLR Black Friday Cameras
Save up to $800 on the Nikon D750 DSLR Camera
Save up to $500 on the Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera Two Lens Kit
Save up to $50 on the Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera Two Lens Kit
Save up to $100 on the Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera
Save up to $150 on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Two Lens Kit
Save up to $400 on DSLR Lenses at B&H Photo
Mirrorless Black Friday Cameras
Save up to $700 on the Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera
Save up to $400 on the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera Two Lens Kit
Save up to $200 on the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera
Save up to $700 on the Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Camera
Save up to $400 on Mirrorless Lenses at B&H Photo
DSLR cameras are a proven technology. They rely on a mirror to send the field of view to the sensor. Mirrorless cameras expose the sensor directly to the light without a mirror as the name suggests. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Sony is the market leader when it comes to mirrorless cameras. Mirrorless cameras are lighter than DSLRs and they can often perform better at video. Other manufacturers like Canon have slowly entered the mirrorless space to take Sony head-on.
Prices change a lot during Black Friday. Availability is also limited and stores have different starting and stopping times. Searching numerous sources and comparing them can find you the best deal on a camera.
In addition to camera bodies, numerous lenses and other accessories like tripods are being discounted as well. Black Friday is usually the day with the biggest discounts on cameras each year. A wide range of models are being discounted including beginner bundles and even expert setups. Often the lens is purchased separately on more expensive cameras.
