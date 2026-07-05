"We found we had this money there, and this was one of the possible uses," he said, adding he didn't believe "anyone" could think anything improper had occurred. The timing of the mailing was based on when scores came in from the standardized tests given at the end of the school year, he said.

The total cost was $180,000, which was "cobbled from administrative dollars available to us," said Doug Nick, the agency's spokesperson.

Yee declined comment about the mailing.

While trying to win reelection as state attorney general in 2014, Horne was accused by critics of waiting until an election year to release money and air ads to help people with mortgage problems.

Other elected officials have been accused of similar schemes to spread their name from their office.

A 2015 formal opinion by former state Attorney General Mark Brnovich suggested a case could be made for a campaign violation for apparently routine agency mailings or ads.

"... Routine communications are presumed to be permissible," the opinion states. "But that presumption may be rebutted by evidence that the communication meaningfully deviated from the routine in a manner that objectively indicated it had the purpose of influencing an election in violation of the statutory prohibitions."

Arizona lawyer James Barton, a campaign expert who typically represents Democrats, said an argument could be made that the mailing violates campaign-finance law by unlawfully using state resources to promote a candidate, but it would not be easy to prove. After a formal complaint, a court would have to make a ruling "in the middle of an election, and nobody likes doing that," he said.