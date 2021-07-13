Casa de los Niños closes its thrift shop after 46 years

Casa de los Niños is closing its thrift store after 46 years in business.

Its last day open will be July 24.

The Tucson organization, which provides services for at-risk children and families, uses money raised through the thrift store, at 1302 E. Prince Road, to help fund its programs.

Susie Huhn, CEO of Casa de los Niños, said the pandemic took its toll on the store, but it had already been struggling.

For many years the thrift store would net $300,000 to $400,000 of profit that would then be reinvested back into programs, Huhn said. “But the landscape really has changed dramatically in the retail space.”

Huhn cited increased competition from chains like 99 Cent Only Stores and Walmart, which offer some of the same low-priced goods.

“We also have about five thrift stores within a three mile radius of ours that weren’t there a decade ago,” she said.

In its 2019 annual impact analysis, Casa de los Niños reported that the thrift store made a $35,927 net profit for the fiscal year. For 2020, the shop suffered a $40,626 net loss, thanks primarily to the economic effects of the pandemic.