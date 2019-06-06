Focused on real results, LiLash® and LiBrow’s® consumer loyalty guides

rebrand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#librow--Today, Cosmetic

Alchemy, creator of category-leading eyelash and eyebrow treatment

serums LiLash®

and LiBrow®,

announced the launch of a rebranded website that is focused on

amplifying consumer experiences, highlighting user results and sharing

testimonials. After more than ten years of international success,

Cosmetic Alchemy continues to thrive on real success stories.

The new website features high-impact images and videos that feature a

variety of LiLoves,

Cosmetic Alchemy’s loyal fans, and their endorsements of the serums’

effectiveness. Cosmetic Alchemy’s site was redesigned to create an

experience for the customer that enables them to discover more about the

easy-to-use products and results. The company’s sophisticated and

recently redesigned packaging will also be featured on the rebranded

site, matching striking product imagery to the reimagined essence of

this prestige beauty brand.

“We are constantly thinking of ways to engage loyal followers of our

brand, with a focus on empowering our users and highlighting the results

they have achieved,” says CEO and Founder of Cosmetic Alchemy, Scott

Wasserman, M.D. “As we grow as a company, we want to ensure we always

showcase the magic-like benefits of LiLash® and LiBrow®, along with the

real consumers that have created their own gorgeous outcomes.”

LiLash® Purified Eyelash Serum is a paraben-free formula that has

noticeably improved the look of eyelashes since 2007. LiBrow® Purified

Eyebrow Serum is an easy-to-use conditioning serum that fortifies

eyebrow hair follicles to boost their appearance, fullness and texture.

To experience the new Cosmetic Alchemy website, visit LiLash.com.

About Cosmetic Alchemy:

Founded in 2007, Cosmetic Alchemy is a pioneer in the cosmetics industry

specializing in authentic and natural beautification. LiLash® and

LiBrow®, Cosmetic Alchemy’s conditioning serums, use groundbreaking

technology and are uniquely formulated to enhance the appearance of

eyelashes and eyebrows. With over one million satisfied customers

worldwide, many have experienced the magic of amplifying their lashes

and brows in as little as three months. Both the LiLash® and LiBrow®

formulas are sold internationally and paraben-free, cruelty-free and

vegan-friendly. For more product information and testimonials, visit us

at LiLash.com.

Contacts

Kathleen Clemons

Kathleen@RecessPR.com

(919)

426-7386

