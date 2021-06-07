Gallery of Food Bodega now open in midtown Tucson

The store is the latest venture for Jensen, who operated her first cafe, Gallery of Food, from 1990 to 1995 at 256 E. Congress St.

She also operated the Temple Cafe at the Temple of Music and Art for 10 years, specializing in dinners themed to the Arizona Theatre Company performances.

Jensen invested $150,000 building out the warehouse and its commissary kitchen, she said, to transition her online venture into a brick-and-mortar.

She quietly opened the bodega last October with limited stock on her shelves. A few people from the neighborhood who had been watching the work throughout the fall stopped in, and every week that number grew, largely by word of mouth.

By early March, Jensen was openly advertising the market on social media, describing the produce and eggs she got from Tucson urban grower Martha’s City Farm, coffee beans from Raging Sage Coffee Roasters and unusual purple snap peas from Pivot Produce.

Jensen admitted that early on it was challenging to fill the shelves because of the COVID-related supply issues.