Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Tucson are taking part in the "Luggage of Love" campaign, a month-long drive to support children and families served by the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Every month, more than 700 Arizona children enter foster care, leaving their homes often with little or no time to pack a bag of their belongings. Through March 31, Larry H. Miller employees and community members can donate new and unused carry-on sized roller suitcases, blankets, pillows, pajamas and socks for children up to the age of 18. Tucson locations include Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson, 4220 E. 22nd St.; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd St.; and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson, 900 W. Auto Mall Drive.