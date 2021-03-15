Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Tucson are taking part in the "Luggage of Love" campaign, a month-long drive to support children and families served by the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Every month, more than 700 Arizona children enter foster care, leaving their homes often with little or no time to pack a bag of their belongings. Through March 31, Larry H. Miller employees and community members can donate new and unused carry-on sized roller suitcases, blankets, pillows, pajamas and socks for children up to the age of 18. Tucson locations include Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson, 4220 E. 22nd St.; Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd St.; and Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson, 900 W. Auto Mall Drive.
Buffalo Exchange: Buffalo Exchange is funding a $5,000 grant for the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona’s Unidas program. The semester-long after-school program is for young women ages 14-18. Unidas participants learn about leadership, social justice issues and philanthropy. They determine a focus area for work they want to support, write the request for proposal, evaluate applications, and ultimately award the $5,000 grant to a nonprofit organization. This spring, Unidas is focusing on organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community. Organizations interested in applying for the grant can visit womengiving.org/unidas.
Banner – University Health Plans: Banner – University Health Plans announced awardees of grants funded through the Community Reinvestment Program. Under the guidance of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the program provides philanthropic support to community-based organizations to improve access to health services and enhance public health. The grants were awarded to Copa Health, El Rio Health Foundation, HOPE Inc., Hushabye Nursery, Intermountain Centers for Human Development, Jewish Family & Children’s Services, La Frontera Arizona, Banner University Medical Center – Tucson, Resilient Health, Southwest Network, Terros Health, Tucson Children’s Museum and Valle del Sol.
