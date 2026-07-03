"Arizona law actually, in addition to allowing this immediate local protest, it also has a system to control how much alcohol flows in various counties," said Raine. "It's the quota system. Only so many licenses are available in counties, they've decided which licenses can be obtained from the department, which licenses are obtained only under a quota system."

Patel said he attended a Nahata Dziil chapter meeting, hoping to discuss the subject with community members and local leaders. He said he wanted to find common ground where he could accommodate the community in any way he could when it came to the license issue, but he said no one was interested in hearing what he had to say.

Liquor licenses have led to conflict in the past

Before the arrival of several new businesses in Sanders, the area was home to three liquor establishments — Ole Red Barn Liquor, High Country Liquor and Lee’s Liquor in Chambers. All three were owned by longtime Sanders resident Gary McDonald.

In 2014, McDonald faced criminal charges stemming from a 2012 search warrant executed at his residence. Authorities reported finding large quantities of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with 20 firearms, during the search.

Despite significant community opposition, he retained four liquor licenses that were renewed in May 2014. At the time, he sought to transfer two of those licenses to his close associate, George Ryan, for $2.50 each. The Navajo Nation, local residents, and the Apache County Board of Supervisors intervened to oppose and ultimately prevent the transfer.