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Former Arizona basketball player Kerr Kriisa was arrested by the FBI, according to a report from Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR).

Pilgrim's report said the 25-year-old from Estonia was to be extradited to West Virginia for a court hearing next week. KSR reported Kriisa was arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

No added detail was provided.

Kriisa, who played his freshman through junior years at UA, played in all 35 games and made 34 starts for the 2022-23 Wildcats as a junior and averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He led the Pac-12 in assists at 5.14 per game and tied for the team lead with 83 made 3-pointers that season.

From the KSR report: "The 25-year-old from Estonia’s arrest was in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time at West Virginia as a Mountaineer in 2023-24. He’s being extradited to West Virginia with a court hearing scheduled for next week. Kriisa averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19 games this past season at Cincinnati."