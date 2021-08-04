Green Mountain Energy Applies to Enter Arizona’s Electricity Market, Offers 100 Percent Renewable Energy

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents in the sunniest state in the nation could soon have the power to choose 100 percent renewable, clean energy for their homes and businesses as Green Mountain Energy (GME) submitted its application on August 4, 2021 to the Arizona Corporation Commission to provide regulated competitive retail electric services in accordance with the Energy Competition Act (ECA).

When approved, Green Mountain will be the first and only Arizona electricity provider to exclusively offer clean renewable energy to its customers, meeting the Arizona Corporation Commission’s recent 100 percent clean energy requirement nearly 50 years ahead of the 2070 deadline.

“Arizona consumers want to live sustainably across all parts of their lives, including the energy they use at home. They deserve the freedom to choose clean energy, now,” said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager of Green Mountain. “We applaud the Corporation Commission for recognizing the importance of renewable energy in working toward a cleaner planet, and Green Mountain can help accelerate their timeline. As more consumers choose to switch to clean energy, they will help increase the supply of renewable energy by growing demand and reducing their carbon footprint.”