If you go

What: Bin Hu and Jing Xia perform "Bach Without Borders"

Presented by: St. Andrew's Bach Society

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Where: Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Tickets: $15, $10 for students at standrewsbach.org or at the door

Program: Includes selections from Stephen Goss's "Cantigas de Santiago Quen a Virgen ben servirá;" Bach's Chaconne, from Partita; traditional Chinese works including "Spring River in the Flower Moon Night;" and works by Manuel de Falla, Isaac Albeniz and Sérgio Assad.