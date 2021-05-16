“Healing Racism Beyond the Dialogue: Basic Strategies at Four Levels of Socialization and Oppression,” hosted by University of Phoenix’s Office of Educational Equity

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix’s educational equity and inclusion webinar series continues on Thursday, May 20 2021, at 11 a.m. PDT with the second of a two-part series on understanding racism and its impact on all aspects of society.

Recent events in our country brought about a renewed commitment to healing racism. But many people struggle to define racism or understand what they can do to help heal it. The webinar will focus on strategies for healing at a personal, group, institutional and systemic level.